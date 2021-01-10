Apex (CPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,613.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 53.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,613.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

