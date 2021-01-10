Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

