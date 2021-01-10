Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.21 million to $1.05 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923,124. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 281.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 61.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

