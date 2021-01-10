Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.21 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apache by 136.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Apache by 71.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Apache by 28.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 7,760,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,923,124. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

