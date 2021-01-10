Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $5.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. 4,252,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,626. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

