AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $704.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

