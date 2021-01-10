AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $704.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
