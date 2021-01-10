AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT Raised to $24.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
