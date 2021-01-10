AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT Raised to $24.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

