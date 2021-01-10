AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $704.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

