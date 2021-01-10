Analyzing Rainier Pacific Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RPFG) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Rainier Pacific Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RPFG) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rainier Pacific Financial Group alerts:

13.2% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Rainier Pacific Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rainier Pacific Financial Group has a beta of -57.85, meaning that its stock price is 5,885% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rainier Pacific Financial Group and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainier Pacific Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Rainier Pacific Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rainier Pacific Financial Group and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainier Pacific Financial Group N/A N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares 34.59% 16.59% 2.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rainier Pacific Financial Group and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainier Pacific Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.10 $44.72 million $1.81 8.22

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Rainier Pacific Financial Group.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Rainier Pacific Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainier Pacific Financial Group

Rainier Pacific Financial Group Inc. operates as the holding company for Rainier Pacific Savings Bank, which provides various banking services. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products include one-to-four family, multifamily, and commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans, such as residential construction loans, single family land acquisition and development loans, and lot inventory loans; and consumer installment loans, such as auto, boats, recreational, home equity, and personal loans, as well as unsecured personal lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, and credit cards. In addition, it provides automobile and homeowners' insurance, financial planning, and non-federally insured mutual fund and investment services. The company provides its services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. As of June 30, 2009, it operated 14 branch offices in the Tacoma-Pierce County market and the City of Federal Way, Washington State. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Tacoma, Washington.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainier Pacific Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainier Pacific Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.