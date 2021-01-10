Analyzing Everi (NYSE:EVRI) & dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Everi alerts:

This table compares Everi and dMY Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi -21.25% -474.12% -5.18% dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Everi and dMY Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $533.23 million 2.05 $16.52 million $0.28 45.39 dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everi and dMY Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 5 1 3.17 dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Everi presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. dMY Technology Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than dMY Technology Group.

Summary

Everi beats dMY Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; player loyalty platform; and EveriCares for socially conscious ticket redemption. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.