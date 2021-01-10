Analyzing Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Encision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Encision has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Encision and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A Accuray 0 1 3 0 2.75

Accuray has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Encision.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -2.50% -8.19% -3.60% Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encision and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $7.67 million 0.82 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Accuray $382.93 million 1.13 $3.83 million ($0.08) -59.25

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Summary

Accuray beats Encision on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. Its AEM instruments product line comprises a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. The company also offers various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; and AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. It sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

