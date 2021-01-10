Analyzing AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ)

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and ScripsAmerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen -1.80% 65.93% 3.91% ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and ScripsAmerica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen $189.89 billion 0.12 -$3.41 billion $7.90 13.93 ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ScripsAmerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmerisourceBergen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AmerisourceBergen and ScripsAmerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen 0 4 5 0 2.56 ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.03%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than ScripsAmerica.

Volatility & Risk

AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats ScripsAmerica on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; offers specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in both the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as provides demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

ScripsAmerica Company Profile

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.