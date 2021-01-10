Analysts Set ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) PT at $6.10

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the second quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter worth $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZAGG in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG stock remained flat at $$4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 595,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,074. ZAGG has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. ZAGG had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZAGG will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.