Analysts Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Target Price at $7.67

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 274,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,286. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $946.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

