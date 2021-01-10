Analysts Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target at $26.71

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of VSTO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,643. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

