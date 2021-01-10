Analysts Set Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target at $3.47

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

PRTY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $881.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,027,036 shares of company stock worth $10,827,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

