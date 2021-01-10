Analysts Set Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Target Price at $10.00

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.92 million, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

