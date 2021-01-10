Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Price Target at $3.58

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,194.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 195,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 383,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 4,093,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,684. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

