Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $30.75

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

IRM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

