Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $12.80

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. Benchmark reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 268,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,748,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,480. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

