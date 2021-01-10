Analysts Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) PT at $30.00

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of GABC opened at $34.62 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $917.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

