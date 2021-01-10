Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

PLUG opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,302,196 shares of company stock valued at $77,143,079. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

