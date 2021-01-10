Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $386.52

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $369.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

