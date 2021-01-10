Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $28.62

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 566,342 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565,157 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 74.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 433,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

