Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target at $22.00

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.