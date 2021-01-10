Analysts Offer Predictions for Subaru Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Subaru in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Subaru alerts:

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.