Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $344.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $349.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

VRNT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 769,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 288.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,572 shares of company stock worth $1,885,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1,779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 26,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

