Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $68.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.05 million and the lowest is $53.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $251.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.29 million to $269.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $324.19 million, with estimates ranging from $276.27 million to $357.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,316 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.59. 918,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,056. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

