Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.63 Million

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $68.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.05 million and the lowest is $53.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $251.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.29 million to $269.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $324.19 million, with estimates ranging from $276.27 million to $357.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,316 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.59. 918,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,056. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.