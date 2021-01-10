Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $16.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $21.69 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $20.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $88.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.93 billion to $99.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 54,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,894,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,424. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

