Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 132,541 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

