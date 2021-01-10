Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of TME traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,782,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.