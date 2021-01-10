Analysts Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce sales of $174.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $177.00 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $166.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $660.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $662.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $708.56 million, with estimates ranging from $695.90 million to $721.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $321,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 291,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,534. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

