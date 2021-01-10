Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

LOOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Loop Industries stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $399.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Loop Industries news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Loop Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

