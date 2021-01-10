Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Balentine LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. 675,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,060. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

