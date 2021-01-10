Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $147.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.28 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $119.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $595.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $608.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $664.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. 502,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,166. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $59.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,333 shares of company stock worth $9,581,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.