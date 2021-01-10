Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $433.10 million, a P/E ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

