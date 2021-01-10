Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

