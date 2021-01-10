American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.45.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.
In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,628 shares of company stock worth $1,048,629. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMT opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.94. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
