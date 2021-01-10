American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

