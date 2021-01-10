American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

AEL stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

