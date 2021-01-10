Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

