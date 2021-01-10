AllSafe (ASAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $128.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $347,603.39 and approximately $128.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 189.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

