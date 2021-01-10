Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allakos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ALLK opened at $127.73 on Thursday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $157.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,539,000 after buying an additional 174,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allakos by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Allakos by 1,083.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

