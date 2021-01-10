Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce sales of $32.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.12 billion and the highest is $32.72 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $23.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $104.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 billion to $108.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $129.51 billion to $144.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.19. 34,884,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.40. The company has a market cap of $639.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.