Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Algorand has a market cap of $539.54 million and $222.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,372,377 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

