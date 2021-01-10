Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
ALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
NYSE ALX opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $353.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $377,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 27.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.