Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE ALX opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $353.55.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $377,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 27.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

