Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 3,794 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40.

On Friday, November 6th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $427,103.88.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.98 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

