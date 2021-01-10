Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $1.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00242417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00057466 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

