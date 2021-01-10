Albertsons Companies (ACI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.75 to $2.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $48.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

