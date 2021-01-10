Albert Seymour Sells 10,000 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.77 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.